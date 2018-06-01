Docuseries 'The Fourth Estate' Goes Inside The New York Times In The Age Of Trump06:32
June 01, 2018
Veteran filmmaker Liz Garbus points her camera at the media in her new docuseries "The Fourth Estate," which debuted on Showtime over the weekend. The four-part series follows reporters like Maggie Haberman as they cover President Trump's turbulent first year in office. It also offers a look at the inner workings of the Times itself, addressing the paper's ongoing adjustment to the digital age and its handling of sexual misconduct allegations against one of its own.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to weigh in.

This segment aired on June 1, 2018.

