June 01, 2018
President Trump expects a letter Friday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The letter, hand-delivered by top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, comes as Trump administration officials hold out hope for a summit as soon as June 12.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the latest back-and-forth on the meeting with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen).

This segment aired on June 1, 2018.

