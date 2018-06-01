Here & Now
Top North Korean Official Delivers Letter From Kim Jong Un To White House04:59Play
President Trump expects a letter Friday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The letter, hand-delivered by top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, comes as Trump administration officials hold out hope for a summit as soon as June 12.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the latest back-and-forth on the meeting with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen).
This segment aired on June 1, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news