The NBA addressed the Philadelphia 76ers investigation into president and general manager Bryan Colangelo for the first time during Game 1 of the NBA finals Thursday.

Colangelo has been accused of using five fake Twitter accounts to be critical of players on his team.

Also, a new study from the Pew Research Center finds teens are increasingly ditching Facebook for other social media platforms. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.