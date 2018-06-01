Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: NBA Addresses 76ers Fake Twitter Investigation; Study Finds Teens Leaving Facebook04:17Play
The NBA addressed the Philadelphia 76ers investigation into president and general manager Bryan Colangelo for the first time during Game 1 of the NBA finals Thursday.
Colangelo has been accused of using five fake Twitter accounts to be critical of players on his team.
Also, a new study from the Pew Research Center finds teens are increasingly ditching Facebook for other social media platforms. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on June 1, 2018.
