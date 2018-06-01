What New Tariffs Mean For American Businesses With Interests In Europe05:39
June 01, 2018
Rail cars loaded with rolled-up steel on the site of ThyssenKrupp Schwelgern steel plant on May 30, 2018 in Duisburg, Germany. (Michael Gottschalk/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Rail cars loaded with rolled-up steel on the site of ThyssenKrupp Schwelgern steel plant on May 30, 2018 in Duisburg, Germany. (Michael Gottschalk/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and congressional Republicans in the U.S. are speaking out against President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, after he announced Thursday that he would officially place them on allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Susan Danger (@AmChamEU_SDA), CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union.

This segment aired on June 1, 2018.

