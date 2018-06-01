Here & Now
What New Tariffs Mean For American Businesses With Interests In Europe05:39Play
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and congressional Republicans in the U.S. are speaking out against President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, after he announced Thursday that he would officially place them on allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Susan Danger (@AmChamEU_SDA), CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union.
This segment aired on June 1, 2018.
