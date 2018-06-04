Here & Now
Apple To Release Features Aimed At 'Digital Health'05:49Play
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce a new digital health feature Monday for iPhones and iPads, aimed at helping people better manage the amount of time they're spending on the devices.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about whether the companies behind the devices that many are blaming for technology addiction are helping to reduce the problem.
This segment aired on June 4, 2018.
