Bobcats Deemed More Valuable Alive Than As Fur Coats05:55
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 04, 2018
  • Melodie Edwards, Wyoming Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

There was once a time when high-fashion winter coats made from animal fur were highly prized. You might think those days are over, but they're not. The most coveted fur of all is bobcat fur from the American West. But not everyone thinks their fur coats are the animals' only value.

Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards (@MelodieEdwards3) reports.

This segment aired on June 4, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news