There was once a time when high-fashion winter coats made from animal fur were highly prized. You might think those days are over, but they're not. The most coveted fur of all is bobcat fur from the American West. But not everyone thinks their fur coats are the animals' only value.
Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards (@MelodieEdwards3) reports.
This segment aired on June 4, 2018.
