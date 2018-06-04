Venkat Ranjan, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from San Ramon, California, won the 2018 National Geographic Bee last month.

The final question in the final round: Lebanon has a population most similar to which South American country? Ranjan had the correct answer: Paraguay.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ranjan about the competition and how he prepared for it.

Test your geography knowledge! National Geographic shares 10-question quizzes here. We asked Venkat Ranjan three practice questions on air — and he nailed them.

Interview Highlights

On how it felt to win

"It felt really good. It was mostly disbelief. I wasn't really thinking of winning or losing anything. So I was like, from the mentality at the beginning, which was I have a 10 percent chance of winning because there are 10 finalists.

"I thought that I could win, but I knew that everybody else was just as good as me."

On whether he was nervous as it came down to the final rounds

"Not really. I was just focusing on each question as it came. Most answers I was almost 100 percent sure. But then there are some that I wasn't completely sure. There was one question that I got wrong. There is — I forgot the name of the bird — but that bird spent summers in a national monument on the border of the United States in Mexico that was named after a cactus of the same name. And the answer was Organ Pipe Cactus."

On where his interest in geography began

"I think it was like when I was really, really young. My parents bought me this globe, talking globe, and you can press buttons on it, and it would tell you facts about countries or places. I think official language, population, things like that."