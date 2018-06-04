Syria's Assad To Visit North Korea05:21
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This photo provided by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, center, speaks with reporters, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (Syrian Presidency Facebook Page via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This photo provided by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, center, speaks with reporters, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (Syrian Presidency Facebook Page via AP)

North Korea's state news agency announced Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will make a state visit to the country. This will be the first time North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hosted a head of state since assuming power in 2011, and this news comes as President Trump is planning for his summit meeting with Kim.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jean Lee (@newsjean), Korea analyst for the Wilson Center.

This segment aired on June 4, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news