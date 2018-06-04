Here & Now
North Korea's state news agency announced Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will make a state visit to the country. This will be the first time North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hosted a head of state since assuming power in 2011, and this news comes as President Trump is planning for his summit meeting with Kim.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jean Lee (@newsjean), Korea analyst for the Wilson Center.
This segment aired on June 4, 2018.
