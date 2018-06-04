President Trump decried the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller as unconstitutional Monday. The remarks come after his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, asserted that the president could pardon himself, but that it would be "unthinkable" to do so.

Plus, former President Bill Clinton says he "did the right thing" during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, as the #MeToo movement turns fresh attention to his past behavior.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to explain the news and look ahead to the week in politics.