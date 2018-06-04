In The Guerrero Family, It's Like Father, Like Son03:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 04, 2018
  • Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

One of the most-hyped baseball players in the country right now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — the son of Vladimir Sr., a soon-to-be Hall of Famer — is playing third base for the minor league New Hampshire Fisher Cats this season.

As New Hampshire Public Radio's Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) reports, Guerrero is generating a lot of national attention, while giving Granite State baseball fans a preview of a potential superstar.

This segment aired on June 4, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news