Speaking in Austin on Monday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry defended President Trump's order last week to prepare to stop closing unprofitable coal and nuclear power plants across the country. Perry said the many plant closures create a problem for the U.S. power grid. But energy analysts say stopping the closures is not needed, and it could increase costs to consumers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."