Federal prosecutors accuse former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, of tampering with witnesses involved in the federal tax and money laundering case against him. He may have to await his trial in jail.

And, a memo confirms that President Trump dictated a statement regarding a meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower. Previously, his lawyer Jay Sekulow and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied that the President had a hand in drafting the statement.

NPR's Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) tells Here & Now's Robin Young more.