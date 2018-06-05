17 Pounds Of Plastic Killed A Thailand Whale. Will It Lead To New Rules?05:27
June 05, 2018
Photos from Thailand last week show soaking-wet black plastic bags stretched around an operating room. The bags had been removed from the stomach of a pilot whale that struggled to live for a week after being stranded on a Thai beach.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with National Geographic's Enric Sala (@Enric_Sala) about that whale, and the vast amount of single-use plastic trash that pollutes the world's oceans.

This segment aired on June 5, 2018.

