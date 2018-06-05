Finding And Saving Valuable Wine Grapes In The U.S.03:49
June 05, 2018Updated Jun 13, 2018 9:27 AM
  • Laura Ziegler, Harvest Public Media
Global wine production across the world is as low as it's been in six decades. But in the United States, wine output is as healthy as ever. Midwestern grapes once helped save the European wine industry.

And as Laura Ziegler (@laurazig) of Harvest Pubic Media reports, a vineyard outside of Weston, Missouri, is trying to find and preserve those grapes.

This segment aired on June 13, 2018.

