Apple continued its annual Worldwide Developers Conference Tuesday. So far, the company has struck a different tone than other tech firms, which in recent months have made a point to apologize for their industry standards and privacy practices.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor at Recode, about the Apple conference, as well as a report that claims Facebook allowed dozens of hardware manufacturers to access personal user data.
This segment aired on June 5, 2018.
