At WWDC, Apple Strikes Different Tone On Data And Privacy05:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 05, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Apple continued its annual Worldwide Developers Conference Tuesday. So far, the company has struck a different tone than other tech firms, which in recent months have made a point to apologize for their industry standards and privacy practices.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor at Recode, about the Apple conference, as well as a report that claims Facebook allowed dozens of hardware manufacturers to access personal user data.

This segment aired on June 5, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news