June 06, 2018
American assault troops in a landing craft huddle behind the shield on June 6, 1944 approaching Utah Beach while Allied forces are storming the Normandy beaches on D-Day. (STF/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
It was the major turning point in World War II. Seventy-four years ago today, June 6, 1944, the allies stormed ashore in France to drive the Germans out. Less than a year later, the bloody conflict was over.

Here & Now's Robin Young looks back at an interview with historian John McManus, who wrote "The Dead And Those About To Die: The Big Red One at Omaha Beach" about what happened that day.

This segment aired on June 6, 2018.

