Here & Now
Looking Back At D-Day, 74 Years Later09:28Play
It was the major turning point in World War II. Seventy-four years ago today, June 6, 1944, the allies stormed ashore in France to drive the Germans out. Less than a year later, the bloody conflict was over.
Here & Now's Robin Young looks back at an interview with historian John McManus, who wrote "The Dead And Those About To Die: The Big Red One at Omaha Beach" about what happened that day.
This segment aired on June 6, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news