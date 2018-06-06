DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Pushing New Boundaries In Music09:53
June 06, 2018
Puma Blue. (Courtesy Netti Hurley)

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) about new music that Valadez says pushes the boundaries of pop, including songs by Puma Blue, Ric Wilson and Bardo Martinez.

Music From The Segment

Puma Blue, "Moon Undah Water"

Ric Wilson, "Love Away"

Jaala, "Long Live"

Bardo Martinez, "Love Of Mine"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

This segment aired on June 6, 2018.

