In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) about new music that Valadez says pushes the boundaries of pop, including songs by Puma Blue, Ric Wilson and Bardo Martinez.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Puma Blue, "Moon Undah Water"

Ric Wilson, "Love Away"

Jaala, "Long Live"

Bardo Martinez, "Love Of Mine"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"