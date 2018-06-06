Here & Now
Two years ago, a Nashville pediatrician started a Facebook group for women like her. Specifically, doctors of South Asian heritage, living in North America, who were also mothers. The Desi Physician Moms group was a space to share the frustrations and joys of work, family and travel.
But slowly, stories of domestic violence began to surface. Today the group has helped dozens of women leave abusive relationships. Natasha Senjanovic from WPLN in Nashville reports.
