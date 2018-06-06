Here & Now
MyHeritage, a geneaology and genetic testing website, has announced 92 million user accounts have been compromised. The company says the information at risk is limited to emails and passwords, and not more sensitive personal or genetic information.
Here & Now's Robin Young takes a closer look with STAT reporter Megan Thielking (@meggophone).
This segment aired on June 6, 2018.
