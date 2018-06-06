American bourbon producers got news this week that they are going to be facing a 25 percent tariff on products they export to Mexico. Mexico announced the tariffs in retaliation after President Trump ended a waiver on steel tariffs for Mexico, the EU and Canada at the start of June.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Steve Thompson, president and majority owner of Kentucky Artisan Distillery, which distills and bottles bourbon. Thompson says it was "very surprising" to hear about the new tariffs.