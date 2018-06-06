New Tariffs Bring 'Surprising' Consequences For Kentucky Bourbon Producers05:50
June 06, 2018
A view of the many different types of Kentucky bourbon that are produced in Kentucky at a Party Mart liquor store on June 1, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The Blue Grass region of Kentucky is home to the distilleries which make about 9 out of every 10 bottles of bourbon in the US. (John Sommers II/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A view of the many different types of Kentucky bourbon that are produced in Kentucky at a Party Mart liquor store on June 1, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The Blue Grass region of Kentucky is home to the distilleries which make about 9 out of every 10 bottles of bourbon in the US. (John Sommers II/Getty Images)

American bourbon producers got news this week that they are going to be facing a 25 percent tariff on products they export to Mexico. Mexico announced the tariffs in retaliation after President Trump ended a waiver on steel tariffs for Mexico, the EU and Canada at the start of June.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Steve Thompson, president and majority owner of Kentucky Artisan Distillery, which distills and bottles bourbon. Thompson says it was "very surprising" to hear about the new tariffs.

This segment aired on June 6, 2018.

