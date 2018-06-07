Here & Now
Restaurant Manager Admits To Forcing Black Man To Work Without Pay04:11Play
A white restaurant manager from Conway, South Carolina, pled guilty this week to forced labor. Authorities say Bobby Paul Edwards physically and verbally abused Christopher Smith and forced him to work without pay for years. Smith is an African-American cook with an intellectual disability.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Charisse Jones (@charissejones) of USA Today.
This segment aired on June 7, 2018.
