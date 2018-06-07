Here & Now
Asian-American students are at the center of two high-profile lawsuits against affirmative action, one at Harvard University and one at the University of North Carolina. The plaintiffs say the schools discriminate against Asian-American applicants, in an effort to achieve student diversity.
The cases are sparking a lot of conversation in the Asian-American community. Youth Radio's Sierra Fang-Horvath reports.
