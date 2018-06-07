Asian-American Students Push Back Against Affirmative Action05:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 07, 2018
  • Sierra Fang-Horvath, Youth Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

Asian-American students are at the center of two high-profile lawsuits against affirmative action, one at Harvard University and one at the University of North Carolina. The plaintiffs say the schools discriminate against Asian-American applicants, in an effort to achieve student diversity.

The cases are sparking a lot of conversation in the Asian-American community. Youth Radio's Sierra Fang-Horvath reports.

This segment aired on June 7, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news