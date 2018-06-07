Here & Now
House Republicans met behind closed doors Thursday morning but were not able to reach an agreement on immigration legislation. Moderates were pushing for citizenship for young immigrants known as "Dreamers," and in exchange, conservatives demanded funding for President Trump's border wall, as well as limits on legal migration.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) about the politics of the immigration debate.
This segment aired on June 7, 2018.
