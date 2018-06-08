Anti-Establishment Election Victories Challenge European Union09:43
June 08, 2018
M5S supporters hold banners reading "My vote counts" during a meeting to celebrate Italy's new government in Rome, on June 2, 2018. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)
Anti-establishment political parties are finding a foothold in more European countries, from Italy to Slovenia. Many of the movements are right-wing and anti-immigration, but candidates opposing European Union policies are finding success across the political spectrum.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the big picture from Jonathan Polk (@jon_polk), associate professor of political science at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and the Centre for European Research.

This segment aired on June 8, 2018.

