Anti-Establishment Election Victories Challenge European Union09:43Play
Anti-establishment political parties are finding a foothold in more European countries, from Italy to Slovenia. Many of the movements are right-wing and anti-immigration, but candidates opposing European Union policies are finding success across the political spectrum.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the big picture from Jonathan Polk (@jon_polk), associate professor of political science at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and the Centre for European Research.
This segment aired on June 8, 2018.
