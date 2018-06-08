'These Are Tenacious Illnesses': Psychiatrist On Depression And Suicide Prevention04:18
June 08, 2018
A man walks through the afternoon shadows in New York in 2017. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The deaths of designer Kate Spade and chef-turned-TV-star Anthony Bourdain have renewed a sadly familiar conversation about mental health.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dr. Drew Ramsey (@DrewRamseyMD), assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, about suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

This segment aired on June 8, 2018.

