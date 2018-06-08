Twenty states are suing the federal government, saying the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional now that Congress has repealed the fine for people who do not have health insurance. And the Justice Department says it agrees with those states, and it will not defend some of the key remaining provisions in the law. The move means insurers could decide to deny coverage because of pre-existing conditions.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Bloomberg senior editor Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) about what it means for the health care industry.