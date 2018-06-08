Terrance Mannery was closing the Doki Doki dessert shop in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday night when four distraught men burst in. Behind them, Mannery saw a group of about 15 people, who witnesses say were shouting anti-gay slurs. The men had just left the Utah Pride Festival.

Mannery barricaded the door with his body, sustaining at least seven punches as the mob tried to enter. Eventually they fled.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Mannery about his actions, and the climate for the LGBTQ community.