June 11, 2018
The Brightline rail service opened in Florida in January, with trains running between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. (Courtesy of Brightline)MoreCloseclosemore
Brightline, the private, high-speed rail service in South Florida, has been up and running between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach since January. In May, it extended service to Miami, and is supposed to link to Orlando within the next few years.

The company has had a series of executive changes in the past year, including a new CFO, named on Sunday. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Rob Wile (@rjwile), economy and tech reporter at The Miami Herald, about how Brightline is faring so far.

This segment aired on June 11, 2018.

