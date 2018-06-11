As Congress continues to tussle over immigration this week, Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas, says he wants to see some action on immigration, especially on DACA.

"That's ridiculous not to be able to take care of that," he tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson of the DACA program. "Those are usually productive citizens."

Margo (@mayor_margo), a Republican, also says that the NAFTA trade deal with Canada and Mexico has benefited his city, and he is optimistic a resolution will be reached.

Interview Highlights

On how misunderstanding of the border region impacts immigration policy

“Well first of all, you've got to deal with the DACA situation. That is critical. I think the problem is that most [lawmakers] do not understand the border. You know, we're the largest U.S. city on the Mexican border. We're a regional population of 2.7 million. We like to say we're three states: Chihuahua, [Mexico], New Mexico and Texas; two countries: Mexico and the United States, and one region of 2.7 million people. You cannot tell the difference between El Paso and Juárez as you fly over. We're contiguous. We're there. If you can see the river, you can see a difference, but otherwise, you can't.

“We've got over 400 years of history and culture where families live on both sides of the border. The original home for El Paso was on the south side of the border, south side of the river. People don't understand that. Even in Texas, there's still a misunderstanding. Commerce is critical. NAFTA is especially critical to us.”