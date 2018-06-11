G-7 Summit: Trump And Advisers Lash Out At Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau05:09
June 11, 2018
President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump escalated his rhetoric against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend after leaving the G-7 summit in Canada.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at how the conflict between longtime allies is playing north of the U.S. border with CBC senior reporter Evan Dyer (@EvanDyerCBC).

This segment aired on June 11, 2018.

