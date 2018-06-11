Maine's Primary Will Be Nation's 1st Using Statewide Ranked-Choice Voting05:30
June 11, 2018
Voters in Maine will vote in Tuesday's congressional primaries in the country's first statewide use of ranked-choice voting. The system allows voters to rank their candidates in order of preference, instead of picking just one.

Here & Now's Robin Young learns more about the system with Steve Mistler (@stevemistler) of Maine Public Radio.

This segment aired on June 11, 2018.

