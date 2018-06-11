Broadway's "The Band's Visit" dominated the Tony Awards on Sunday night. The small, unlikely show about an Egyptian police band that ends up stuck in a small, dusty Israeli desert town took 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, respectively, Best Director for David Cromer and Best Supporting Actor.

Here & Now's Robin Young sat down with Shalhoub, Lenk (@TheKatrinaLenk) and Cromer in January to talk about the show, its meaning and why it's resonating with audiences.