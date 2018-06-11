'The Band's Visit' Shines At Tony Awards With Message Of Hope And Tolerance11:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 11, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Broadway's "The Band's Visit" dominated the Tony Awards on Sunday night. The small, unlikely show about an Egyptian police band that ends up stuck in a small, dusty Israeli desert town took 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, respectively, Best Director for David Cromer and Best Supporting Actor.

Here & Now's Robin Young sat down with Shalhoub, Lenk (@TheKatrinaLenk) and Cromer in January to talk about the show, its meaning and why it's resonating with audiences.

This segment aired on June 11, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news