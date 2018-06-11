President Trump attempts to shape the image of two major summits this week. At the first, the meeting of the G-7 in Canada over the weekend, Trump spurned traditional allies by refusing to sign a communique drafted by the world leaders. On the flight home, Trump and advisers launched a flurry of vitriol at Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, primarily over trade.

Monday, Trump enters uncharted territory with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore. The world will be watching as the two leaders meet to talk over the dicey topic of denuclearization.

NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) shares an update with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.