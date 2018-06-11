The clock is ticking down toward the historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Trump needs to walk away from the meeting "with some sort of document," says Joel Wit, a former State Department official who's negotiated with Kim's representatives — and it must include the word "denuclearization."

"They can't walk away saying that they got to know each other and they're going to meet again," he says. "They have to have some substance."

Wit (@Joel_Wit38), a senior fellow at the Stimson Center and founder of 38 North, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to weigh in on how Trump should approach the negotiations and what North Korea might want out of them.

Interview Highlights

On Trump saying he will know "within the first minute" whether Kim is serious

"That strikes me as public posturing. I mean, how many presidents have gone into meetings with dictators and come out and said they read them within a minute? I mean, a lot have — George Bush said he read [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in a minute. So, you know, I think that's public posturing, and the point is when you sit down, you're not going to know within a minute whether you have some sort of connection to the other guy. But I think what President Trump will know ahead of time is, what is the shape of the deal? Because it will have been worked out ahead of time."