Here & Now
Court Decision Expected For AT&T-Time Warner Merger05:47Play
A federal judge is expected to issue his long-awaited opinion Tuesday on the Department of Justice's effort to block the $85 billion merger of AT&T and Time Warner.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Peter Kafka (@pkafka), senior editor of media for Recode, about the deal, as well as the official rollback of net neutrality this week.
This segment aired on June 12, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news