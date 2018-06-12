Court Decision Expected For AT&T-Time Warner Merger05:47
June 12, 2018
The AT&T logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. AT&T's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner represents a new bet on synergy between companies that distribute information and entertainment to consumers and those that produce it. (Richard Drew/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A federal judge is expected to issue his long-awaited opinion Tuesday on the Department of Justice's effort to block the $85 billion merger of AT&T and Time Warner.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Peter Kafka (@pkafka), senior editor of media for Recode, about the deal, as well as the official rollback of net neutrality this week.

This segment aired on June 12, 2018.

