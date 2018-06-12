When Moctesuma Esparza opened his fifth movie theater in May, he wasn't aiming for the same kind of giant multiplexes seen in many malls across the country. Instead, all five theaters — part of his Maya Cinemas company — aim to bring first-run movie theaters to underserved communities with large Latino populations.

In a View From The Top conversation, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Esparza about operating movie theaters in an age of streaming services, and whether there are more opportunities for Hispanic filmmakers and actors than there used to be.