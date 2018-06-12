Here & Now
View From The Top
Why A 'Selena' Producer Decided To Start Opening Movie Theaters09:40Play
When Moctesuma Esparza opened his fifth movie theater in May, he wasn't aiming for the same kind of giant multiplexes seen in many malls across the country. Instead, all five theaters — part of his Maya Cinemas company — aim to bring first-run movie theaters to underserved communities with large Latino populations.
In a View From The Top conversation, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Esparza about operating movie theaters in an age of streaming services, and whether there are more opportunities for Hispanic filmmakers and actors than there used to be.
This segment aired on June 12, 2018.
