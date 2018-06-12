View From The Top

Why A 'Selena' Producer Decided To Start Opening Movie Theaters09:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Moctesuma Esparza's company Maya Cinemas aims to bring first-run movie theaters to underserved communities with large Latino populations. Esparza is pictured here at the 24th Annual IMAGEN Awards in 2009 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Moctesuma Esparza's company Maya Cinemas aims to bring first-run movie theaters to underserved communities with large Latino populations. Esparza is pictured here at the 24th Annual IMAGEN Awards in 2009 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

When Moctesuma Esparza opened his fifth movie theater in May, he wasn't aiming for the same kind of giant multiplexes seen in many malls across the country. Instead, all five theaters — part of his Maya Cinemas company — aim to bring first-run movie theaters to underserved communities with large Latino populations.

In a View From The Top conversation, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Esparza about operating movie theaters in an age of streaming services, and whether there are more opportunities for Hispanic filmmakers and actors than there used to be.

This segment aired on June 12, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news