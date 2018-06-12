Korean Studies Professor On Trump-Kim Summit: 'We've Seen This Before'05:31
June 12, 2018
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with President Trump during a break in talks at their historic U.S.-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with President Trump during a break in talks at their historic U.S.-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, tweeted the denuclearization agreement that President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed overnight is the "most watered-down, details-free statement" concerning the U.S. and North Korea "ever."

Lee (@SungYoonLee1) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to weigh in on the summit.

This segment aired on June 12, 2018.

