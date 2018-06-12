Here & Now
Korean Studies Professor On Trump-Kim Summit: 'We've Seen This Before'05:31Play
Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, tweeted the denuclearization agreement that President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed overnight is the "most watered-down, details-free statement" concerning the U.S. and North Korea "ever."
Lee (@SungYoonLee1) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to weigh in on the summit.
This segment aired on June 12, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news