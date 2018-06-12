Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, tweeted the denuclearization agreement that President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed overnight is the "most watered-down, details-free statement" concerning the U.S. and North Korea "ever."

Lee (@SungYoonLee1) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to weigh in on the summit.