Here & Now
What Kim And Trump Agreed To And Didn't Agree To At U.S.-North Korea Summit05:17Play
The historic face-to-face meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is over, and the world is interpreting the two countries' commitment "to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR Beijing correspondent Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews), who covered the meeting from Singapore.
This segment aired on June 12, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news