June 12, 2018
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with President Trump after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump returns to the U.S. on Tuesday after a historic face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two leaders released a joint statement committing to establish new diplomatic relations and "to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." But what does it mean?

Here & Now's Robin Young gets reaction from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).

This segment aired on June 12, 2018.

