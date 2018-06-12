Here & Now
Trump-Kim Summit: A Closer Look At What Came Out Of The Historic Meeting05:56Play
President Trump returns to the U.S. on Tuesday after a historic face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two leaders released a joint statement committing to establish new diplomatic relations and "to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." But what does it mean?
Here & Now's Robin Young gets reaction from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).
This segment aired on June 12, 2018.
