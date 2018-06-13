2026 World Cup Will Be Hosted In North America, FIFA Announces04:46
June 13, 2018
The succesful United 2026 bid (Canada, Mexico and the U.S.) officials pose on stage after the announcement of the host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the 68th FIFA Congress. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
FIFA, soccer's international governing body, announced Wednesday that the 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl), senior writer for Sports Illustrated, about the announcement and gets a preview of this year's World Cup, which begins Thursday in Russia.

This segment aired on June 13, 2018.

