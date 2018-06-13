Here & Now
FIFA, soccer's international governing body, announced Wednesday that the 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl), senior writer for Sports Illustrated, about the announcement and gets a preview of this year's World Cup, which begins Thursday in Russia.
This segment aired on June 13, 2018.
