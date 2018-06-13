In French-Run Cameroon, Conflict Continues As English Speakers Fight Alleged Marginalization07:16
June 13, 2018
Soldiers of the 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade patrol in the streets of Buea, Southwest Region of Cameroon, on April 26, 2018. A social crisis that began in November 2016 has turned into armed conflict since October 2017. Several small armed groups demand the independence of the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon, bordering Nigeria. (Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Why is Cameroon at war with itself over language? Cameroon's minority Anglophone community is protesting Francophone domination in their country, a conflict which has roots in the colonial era.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Agbor Nkongho (@AgborNkonghoF), a human rights lawyer and activist, about the ongoing conflict.

This segment aired on June 13, 2018.

