Why is Cameroon at war with itself over language? Cameroon's minority Anglophone community is protesting Francophone domination in their country, a conflict which has roots in the colonial era.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Agbor Nkongho (@AgborNkonghoF), a human rights lawyer and activist, about the ongoing conflict.
This segment aired on June 13, 2018.
