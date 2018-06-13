For DJs John and Heidi Small, the 1980s was a decade of glowing, positive pop music. Songs like Journey's "Don't Stop Believin,' " Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" and Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" all center on a theme of can-do enthusiasm.

On this week's Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson talks about that theme with John (@BigJohnSmall) and Heidi, a husband-wife team that run the all-'80s Sunny Radio in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Music From The Segment

Journey, "Don't Stop Believin' "

Elton John, "I'm Still Standing"

Quiet Riot, "Winners Take All"

Twisted Sister, "We're Not Gonna Take It"

Boy Meets Girl, "Waiting for a Star to Fall"