The U.S. House of Representatives is moving forward with a plan to combat the opioid epidemic in the U.S., and by the end of next week will have considered some 57 bills. The bills look at everything from addiction treatment to larger drug enforcement efforts to support for families.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Lev Facher (@levfacher), Washington correspondent for STAT.
This segment aired on June 13, 2018.
