Southeastern Texas is one of a handful of regions bracing for this year's hurricane season. Harris and Galveston counties had severe flooding after Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 60 inches of rain last August. The National Hurricane Center calls Harvey the second costliest hurricane in American history.
Officials are searching for ways to avoid future damage. Allison Lee of Houston Public Media takes a look at one system under consideration: underground tunnels.
This segment aired on June 13, 2018.
