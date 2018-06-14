A Florida man is going to jail for using threats of violence to scare off a Muslim couple that hoped to buy a home in an upscale part of Tampa. A U.S. District Judge sentenced David H. Howard to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release Tuesday.

Howard was also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to Kaderbhai Ali Asgar, who in 2016 backed out of buying a $658,000 home on Davis Islands after Howard told them, "This sale will not take place," according to court documents, and threatened to burn their house down.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Asgar about what happened.