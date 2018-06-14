Here & Now
What The Fed's Interest Rate Hike Might Mean For The Economy And Consumers03:44Play
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, the second rate hike this year, and two more are expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the economy is doing "very well."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on June 14, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news