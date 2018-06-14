Suicide rates are rising in nearly every state according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and New Hampshire is near the top of the list. Over the past 10 years, an unlikely team of gun owners and public health experts in the state has come together to work on a prevention campaign.

The Gun Shop Project educates gun sellers about the signs of suicide and encourages them not to make a sale if they think someone is struggling. New Hampshire Public Radio's Lauren Chooljian (@laurenchooljian) reports.