The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with conservatives in a political apparel and freedom of speech case out of Minnesota. By a 7-2 margin, the court said the Minnesota ban on political apparel in polling places violated the man's First Amendment rights.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment aired on June 14, 2018.
