Trump On North Korea's Kim Jong Un: 'Smart,' 'Funny' And 'Tough'05:07
June 14, 2018
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (Susan Walsh/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump continued Thursday to tout his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In an interview with Fox News that aired Wednesday, he defended the dictator as "a tough guy," adding to previous comments when he called Kim "smart" and "funny."

Here & Now's Robin Young hears reaction from Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center and a former U.S. representative who served on the House Intelligence Committee.

This segment aired on June 14, 2018.

