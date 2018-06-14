Here & Now
Trump On North Korea's Kim Jong Un: 'Smart,' 'Funny' And 'Tough'
President Trump continued Thursday to tout his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In an interview with Fox News that aired Wednesday, he defended the dictator as "a tough guy," adding to previous comments when he called Kim "smart" and "funny."
Here & Now's Robin Young hears reaction from Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center and a former U.S. representative who served on the House Intelligence Committee.
This segment aired on June 14, 2018.
