This week, Freeform's drama "The Bold Type" returns for a second season. The show follows three best friends as they find their way in New York's publishing and fashion industries. It gives viewers an of-the-moment take on the genre, offering diverse characters and storylines.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to give his take.
This segment aired on June 15, 2018.
